Cop dies after tractor-trolley hits auto in Ghaziabad

A 24-year-old police constable died of critical injuries after a speeding tractor-trolley allegedly hit him from the side while he was travelling by an auto-rickshaw on the Banthla Road in Loni on Tuesday evening, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said the victim was sitting alongside the auto driver, while travelling from the Loni Police Station to Banthla Police Post around 4.30pm when the incident took place. (Representational image)

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Police identified the victim as Suraj Kushwaha, originally from Agra, who was on his first posting in Ghaziabad.

Officials said the victim was sitting alongside the auto driver, while travelling from the Loni Police Station to Banthla Police Post around 4.30pm when the incident took place.

“While he was sitting in front, a speedily driven tractor trolley hit the constable’s leg and fled. The constable suffered severe injuries and a fracture to the thigh. This led to severe blood loss. As locals immediately informed the police, a team rushed him to a hospital. Police got him referred to another healthcare facility, but he succumbed during treatment late Tuesday night,” said Ram Kishan, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Loni).

The tractor-trolley driver fled the spot and did not stop to help the wounded constable, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} “The constable’s family was later informed, and they arrived in Ghaziabad to take the body for cremation. They will soon submit a complaint, and an FIR will be registered against the erring driver. We have also roped in teams to trace the identification of the tractor-trolley with the help of CCTVs,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The constable’s family was later informed, and they arrived in Ghaziabad to take the body for cremation. They will soon submit a complaint, and an FIR will be registered against the erring driver. We have also roped in teams to trace the identification of the tractor-trolley with the help of CCTVs,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said that the constable was from the 2025-batch and got his first posting in Loni, Ghaziabad.