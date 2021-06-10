Covid vaccination: GB Nagar covers 45% of eligible population

NOIDA: With 7,78,823 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered till Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar has recorded the highest vaccine coverage among the six districts in the Meerut division. The district administration officials said that by the end of July, every eligible person in the district will get at least one dose of the vaccine.

The officials said that GB Nagar has so far covered nearly 45% of those eligible to take the shot. Nearly 1.4 million people in the district are eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine, they said.

According to the Co-WIN data, while neighbouring Ghaziabad district stands second (in Meerut division) on the list with 6,86,814 doses, Meerut district is on the third position with 6,78,555 shots.

The data also shows that GB Nagar stands on second position in terms of total doses administered so far across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, after Lucknow – the state’s capital – where 10,75,902 vaccine doses have been administered till Tuesday.

The GB Nagar district magistrate, Suhas LY, said that the enthusiasm shown by the people taking the jabs – especially from the age group of 18 to 45 years – is commendable.

“GB Nagar is always exposed to Delhi, where the infection rate was always high, more than other districts of western UP. That’s why, since the first phase, we have always set a high target for vaccination and never failed to achieve it. We have so far covered over 45% of the population, which is eligible for vaccination right now. If the ratio of vaccination with population is taken, GB Nagar will stand much ahead among all the districts in the state,” he said.

The DM also said that to ensure maximum number of people get vaccinated, the district administration is going to start a vaccination drive in urban slums from Thursday. “To ensure a smooth operation of this drive, some NGOs have expressed their eagerness in taking part in it. Very soon, we’ll launch similar drives for the rickshaw, auto and cab drivers, besides the delivery boys of different companies,” he said.

Echoing similar views, district chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that vaccination is important to prevent the probable third wave. “Our officials have made necessary arrangements for providing required vaccine stock so that more and more people are immunised. People are showing a great response to vaccination as it helps prevent hospitalisation in majority of the cases,” he said.