Crowding at Noida’s Atta market worries traders as Covid norms violated

Noida: As the East Delhi district administration has ordered shut down of the Laxmi Nagar market for violating Covid-19 norms, traders at the Atta market in Noida’s Sector 27 are afraid of a similar action from authorities as the Covid-appropriate behaviour has gone for a toss in the market since last week.

CB Jha, president of Atta Market Traders Welfare Association, said that the crowd has swelled in the market after night curfew timings were relaxed from June 21.

“Since June 21, shops were allowed to open till 9pm, and traders were happy hoping for more customers. However, since last week, the footfall has increased manifold, with no room left for social distancing to be followed. From 5.30pm to around 8.30pm, the market remains packed,” said Jha.

“Due to the overcrowding not just by shoppers but also by illegal roadside vendors, we fear that the district administration may issue orders to shut our shops again, just like the authorities ordered shutdown of Laxmi Nagar market in Delhi,” he said.

In an order issued on Tuesday, the district administration in East Delhi said, “Market shopkeepers, vendors and general public in main bazaar Laxmi Nagar are not following the Covid-appropriate behaviour. ...Main bazaar Laxmi Nagar, from Vikas Marg to Lovely Public School, Kishankunj, and its surrounding markets are hereby restricted to open with effect from 10pm on June 29 till 10pm on July 5, or further orders, whichever is earlier.”

Akhilesh Jha, a garment seller at the Atta market, said that the crowding does not mean that the sales are increasing. “While the crowd may have increased, our sales have not. During the day, there is hardly any customer due to the heat. By evening, the footfall increases, but there are only a few genuine customers and others are window shoppers. One person comes with four other people to buy something,” he said.

SK Gupta, president of Rehri Patri Sanchalak Welfare Association, said that there are only 20 registered roadside vendors at the market. “There are around 300 illegal roadside vendors at the Atta market. The presence of these illegal vendors leads to overcrowding in the market,” said Gupta.

According to GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY, the administration will hold dialogues with the representatives of market associations to chalk out a solution to the problem.

“Currently imposing a shutdown of the market for Covid violations is not on the cards as we have to keep in mind the daily income of the traders too. However, we will hold discussions with the market associations to chalk out a way so that social distancing can be followed even as markets remain open,” said Suhas.

Meanwhile, the GB Nagar police carried out a drive at the Atta market on Wednesday evening to ensure Covid protocols are followed in the area. As many as 50 people were fined at the market for either not wearing a mask or not using it properly, said Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, GB Nagar.

“We used the public addressal system (loudspeaker) to create awareness among the shoppers to maintain social distancing and wear their face masks properly. Action was also taken against those who were found violating Covid norms. We have warned the illegal roadside vendors at the market to vacate the space as they are the ones leading to crowding in the area. We will soon plan an anti-encroachment drive here,” said Singh.

Medical experts said that the violation of Covid protocols by the public is like an invitation to the third wave of the pandemic. “If people fail to follow Covid protocols, we are not away from the day when the third Covid wave will hit us. People should avoid stepping out and only go out if necessary. Even if one infected person visits such a crowded market, it may turn into a super spreader,” said Dr NK Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association (Noida chapter).