C-Vigil app launched for poll code violation complaints

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration has launched an app called C-Vigil that citizens can use to file complaints related to violation of the model code of conduct, senior officials said on Friday. Flying squads and static investigation teams are conducting searches across the district to prevent illegal distribution of cash, liquor and other freebies to lure votes. (HT Photo)

District election officer and Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, “Complaints about violation of model code of conduct can be made on C-Vigil app, available on Play Store and iStore, by uploading a live photo or live video of a violation. The complainant can continuously monitor his complaint on the app after that.”

It is pertinent to note that there is no requirement for a complainant to give his/her name and mobile number to lodge a complaint on C-Vigil app, but if the complainant wants to monitor the complaint on the app, then (s)he has to share her details.

A team led by Verma and deputy district election officer Atul Kumar and additional district magistrate Bhairpal Singh carried out an inspection of the C-Vigil room and directed officials to resolve complaints within 100 minutes.

“Flying squads and static investigation teams are conducting searches across the district to prevent illegal distribution of cash, liquor and other freebies to lure votes. Continuous checking of vehicles is being done. These squads will remain active till the end of elections.” officials said.

The second randomization of EVMs and VVPAT machines was completed on Friday in the presence of representatives of political parties and candidates/election agents. The booth wise list of EVMs was made available to representatives of political parties.

Before an election, EVMs are randomly assigned to different polling stations to prevent any potential bias or manipulation. Randomization ensures that there is no predetermined pattern in the allocation of VVPAT machines, thereby enhancing the security and integrity of the election.