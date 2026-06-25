Day 10 of staff strike: GIMS says services smooth

GREATER NOIDA: The Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, said the hospital services are running smoothly even as the strike by outsourced non-teaching employees for regularisation entered the 10th day on Wednesday.

“All outpatient departments are operating smoothly,” GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said. (HT Archive)

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“All outpatient departments are operating smoothly,” GIMS director Dr (Brig.) Rakesh Gupta said.

In a statement, the institute said the hospital administration has repeatedly informed employees that sanctioned non-teaching posts can only be filled through a competitive process in accordance with government regulations. “The administration has carefully considered the concerns raised by the employees and issued written assurances that the services of existing outsourced employees will not be adversely affected by the currently advertised regular non-teaching posts,” the director said.

The striking outsourced employees—including nurses, clerks, ward attendants, and housekeeping staff—are demanding direct job regularisation. Many of these workers served on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeking permanent positions.

Despite multiple rounds of talks between the administration and employees, no breakthrough had been reported till Wednesday evening.

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{{^usCountry}} According to GIMS, emergency services have continued without interruption, while diagnostic facilities, including MRI, CT scan, laboratory investigations and X-ray services, are functioning normally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to GIMS, emergency services have continued without interruption, while diagnostic facilities, including MRI, CT scan, laboratory investigations and X-ray services, are functioning normally. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our foremost priority is uninterrupted patient care. We remain committed to ensuring that essential healthcare services continue while efforts are made to resolve the issue amicably,” Gupta said.

The institute said efforts were being made to engage additional non-teaching staff to support operations during the strike.