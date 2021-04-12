Delhi Meerut Expressway: Three unfinished underpasses leading to jaywalking at Vijay Nagar

Ghaziabad: Though the Vijay Nagar portion of the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) has provision of no less than three underpasses, jaywalking over the expressway to cross to the other side is a common feature, said residents.

The three underpasses, constructed over a stretch of three-kilometre by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), are meant for pedestrians and two-wheelers to cross from one side to the other. A number of densely-populated residential localities are situated on either side of the DME. Most of these colonies are in low lying areas, with the expressway built at an elevation.

According to residents, infrastructure to connect the underpasses to localities is still not complete, even though the edifices of the underpasses are ready.

“The authority has constructed drains before the entry/exit points of the underpasses, which are about four-five feet wide and not covered with slabs. So, residents cannot approach the underpasses. Further, the underpasses have no lights and garbage is strewn around. In some instances, residents have to climb several feet to reach the drains, and women and senior citizens find it difficult to do so,” said Lalit Kumar, councillor of ward number 27, Ghaziabad.

The underpasses are located at Dundahera, Bhim Nagar and Sain Vihar.

“The approach is so cluttered that people find it difficult to walk to the entry/exit points. So, they cross the DME afoot, risking their lives. This is a common occurrence here. People don’t do this willingly. They are forced to do so due to unfinished underpasses,” said Shiv Prakash, a local resident.

HT visited the three underpasses and found that the approach to the one at Dundahera is unfinished and people have to walk on small slabs put over the drains.

At Sain Vihar, the approach road remained stocked with loose soil and underpass cluttered with construction material. A similar situation was witnessed at the Bhim Nagar underpass.

The speed limit at those portions of the DME which fall under the jurisdiction of Uttar Pradesh is 100km per hour (kmph), while for heavier vehicles it is 60kmph.

HT had reported on this issue when the NHAI had officially opened the DME on April 1. Back then, officials said that they have a proposal to put up an additional fence, about five feet high, over a distance of one-and-a-half km on each side of the DME to discourage people from jaywalking.

When approached about the issue, NHAI officials said work will be expedited.

“We will level the uneven areas near the underpasses, and will also construct steps so that people don’t have any difficulty to approach the underpass’ entry/exit. Extra footpaths can also be given for a better approach to the expressway. We installed lights but some of these were taken away by thieves and others were damaged. We will expedite the work,” said Mudit Garg, project director from NHAI.