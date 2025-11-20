Aerodrome licence: DGCA, UP aviation to review Noida airport readiness

GREATER NOIDA: Senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department officials are set to review readiness of the Noida airport and decide on Thursday about the aerodrome licence for the airport — the final regulatory clearance needed before commercial flights can commence. On Wednesday, the NIAL, the Uttar Pradesh government body formed to oversee airport work, said it has directed Tata Projects to complete all remaining work on the Noida airport by November 30, paving way for the operations to begin. (HT Photos)

“A crucial review on Thursday may decide when the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue the aerodrome licence for the airport. Senior UP civil aviation department, and DGCA officials will meet at the airport to assess its operational readiness and address any remaining compliance requirements,” said Noida International Airport (NIAL) chief executive officer (CEO).

DGCA teams have been inspecting the airport over the past several days, and Thursday’s meeting will evaluate whether all licence pre-requisites have been met, said officials.

Additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar will also attend this key meeting to take place in the afternoon at the airport site, said officials.

“The meeting will be held to finalise the last approval required before commercial flights begin at the airport. Additional chief secretary (Civil Aviation) Deepak Kumar will inspect the site along with senior officials. The DGCA meeting is scheduled at 3 pm to advance the licence process,” Singh added.

Officials from Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and other departments will also attend.

The aerodrome licence can move forward only after this review. The DGCA has already completed calibration flights and technical checks, leaving its licence as the only pending clearance before operations start.

On Wednesday, the NIAL, the Uttar Pradesh government body formed to oversee airport work, said it has directed Tata Projects to complete all remaining work on the Noida airport by November 30, paving way for the operations to begin.

Yamuna International Airport Private Limited had finalised the Tata Projects, as the contractor responsible for completing the airport’s construction work.

The NIAL’s CEO said that during an inspection on Tuesday he found the work has been expedited and put on fast-track on all fronts so that the operations can start shortly and the project can be inaugurated.

Officials said the airport is likely to begin with domestic and cargo flights, and the flight schedules can be announced only after the DGCA’s approval.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has already fixed an ad-hoc User Development Fee (UDF) for passengers.

Ticket bookings on the IATA portal will open at least 30 days before flight operations begin. But it depends entirely on the aerodrome licence. Airlines also require advance notice for slot allocation and to release booking details, said officials aware of the development.

The inauguration date is still awaiting approval from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The chief minister wrote to the Prime Minister last month seeking his availability. Whether flight operations begin immediately after the inauguration or 30–45 days later, depends on the final date confirmed by the PMO, said officials.

