Doctor booked for alleged medical negligence after minor’s death in GB Nagar

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday booked a 40-year-old doctor for allegedly causing a 15-year-old boy’s death due to negligence, but added the exact cause of death has not been ascertained by the autopsy report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police identified the suspect as one Dr Alam, who runs a small clinic in Sarfabad village, and said he treated the boy for a stomachache on Sunday, but the boy later died. They added the man had been on the run since Monday.

According to Ravindra Kumar, the boy’s uncle, the boy complained of a severe stomachache on Sunday. “We took him to Dr Alam in Sarfabad village where he gave him some injections and asked us to go home. Later, his pain increased and became unbearable,” he said.

The boy was then taken to a private hospital and then to district hospital in Sector 30 where he was declared dead.

“Dr Alam fled his clinic when we went to see him on Monday. We later submitted a complaint at Sector 113 police station,” said Kumar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the basis of the family’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against Dr Alam under Section 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) at the police station. The suspect is a resident of Sarfabad village and is on the run. Teams have been deployed to nab him,” said Sharad Kant, station house officer of Sector 113 police station.

Officials said that the body was sent for an autopsy. “However, the exact cause of death couldn’t be ascertained by the autopsy and viscera has been preserved,” said the SHO.

“The suspect has been running the clinic from the past one year. We will check on his degrees to find if he has been running an illegal clinic. Further investigation is underway,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON