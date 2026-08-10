Domestic worker found hanging at employer’s home in Noida; family alleges murder

Noida: An 18-year-old domestic worker was allegedly found hanging at her employer’s residence in Noida on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. Police said they are investigating several angles in the case including death by suicide and murder, as alleged by the victim’s family.

The incident allegedly took place around 5.40pm, when the employer, a 55-year-old businessman , went up to the fourth floor and found her hanging from a fan in one of the rooms. (Representational image)

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Police said that the victim, originally from Katihar in Bihar, resided with her family members in Hoshiyarpur. She, her mother, and younger sister, were employed at a four-storey house in Sector 51.

The incident allegedly took place around 5.40pm, when the employer, a 55-year-old businessman, went up to the fourth floor and found her hanging from a fan in one of the rooms. He informed the police.

Police said no suicide note was found in the room.

“The woman’s family members alleged that she was murdered,” said an officer aware of the investigation. But it was not immediately clear why.

Police are probing the allegations. The officer further said no other marks were obvious on her body apart from ligature marks on her neck.

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{{^usCountry}} On her family’s complaint, a case under under section 108 (abetment to suicide) has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of her family. It was also videographed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On her family’s complaint, a case under under section 108 (abetment to suicide) has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a post-mortem was conducted in the presence of her family. It was also videographed. {{/usCountry}}

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“No arrest has been made. Action will be taken if anything suspicious is found in the autopsy report or during investigation,” said Ram Prasad Sharma, station house officer, Sector 49.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim’s mother was employed as a domestic worker at the residence for the past one year. Soon after, her two daughters, the victim and a 15-year-old, also joined the work.

“The woman used to leave the employer’s house at around 3pm and her daughters used to reach that house by 5pm. On Saturday, like always, both sisters arrived at the house on time. But the incident took place around 5.40 pm, when the employer and his family, as well as the victim’s sister were on the third floor,” said the SHO.

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Officials said that the room door was not bolted from inside. Police were informed that it was opened when the victim’s employer pushed it to check for her, said officials.