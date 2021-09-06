Elderly couple robbed of 2 lakh on pretext of lift in Greater Noida

An elderly couple was allegedly robbed of ₹2 lakh in cash on Sunday by four unidentified men on the pretext of providing them a lift in their car in an area under the Surajpur police jurisdiction.

The incident took place around 9am when the couple was waiting at Pari Chowk for public transport to visit their daughter’s house in Sector Alpha 1, police said.

According to the complainant, Rajbeer Singh (60), he and his wife were waiting for some public transport when a Swift car stopped before them.

“The driver offered us a lift. There were three more people in the car. Thinking it to be a shared cab, we got in. But after going some distance, they asked us to hand over the cash and valuables,” Singh, a native of Bulandshahr, said in his police complaint.

According to police, the suspects threatened the couple when they resisted. The four took the money from them, along with the woman’s earrings, before abandoning them at some place in Surajpur, police said.

The victims took help from passersby to inform police about the incident, following which a team from Surajpur police station was rushed to the spot.

Based on the complaint, a case of robbery under Section 392 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Surajpur police station against the unidentified suspects.

Police suspect the four to be part of a gang involved in such incidents in the district. “The couple was robbed of ₹2 lakh, but luckily they did not sustain any injuries in the incident. We are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras in the area to identify the vehicle and the suspects. A probe in the matter is underway,” said Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Surajpur police station.