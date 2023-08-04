Woman dead after lift malfunctions at high rise society in Sector 137

An elderly woman died after an elevator she was travelling in, in a high-rise society in Sector 137, malfunctioned on Thursday evening, officials aware of the matter said.

The victim, identified as 73-year-old Sushila Devi, a resident of Paras Tierea Society, was rushed to Felix Hospital in Sector 137 but was pronounced dead on arrival. (Representative Image)

Rajeev Dixit, additional deputy commissioner of police, Central Noida, said, “Around 4 pm, the woman boarded the elevator alone on the eighth floor of tower 24, intending to reach the ground floor. The lift malfunctioned, resulting in a cable snap and a rapid descent. Housekeeping staff and fellow residents swiftly aided in her rescue, taking her to hospital.”

Dr. DK Gupta, chairman of Felix Hospital, said, “The woman exhibited head injuries and abrasions on her elbows, indicative of trauma from the fall. Lack of a pulse and dilated eyelids suggest a potential cardiac arrest due to the abruptness of the incident.”

According to officials, the woman was living with her son and daughter-in-law in the society. The family of the deceased could not be reached immediately for a response.

Following the incident, residents of the society gathered in the common area demanding action against those responsible for the incident.

“The lifts of society have not been functioning properly for the last several months. Complaints have been submitted to the society representatives several times requesting for the maintenance of the lifts, but no action was taken. The society was handed over from the builder to the Apartment Owners’ Association just three months back and since then, the society is not being maintained properly,” said a resident of the society.

HT tried to reach out to the president of the society AOA Col Ramesh Gautam, but he did not respond to our calls and messages despite repeated attempts.

ADCP Dixit said, “The family of the deceased is yet to give a written complaint in the matter. Once a complaint is submitted, an FIR will be registered at the Sector 142 police station”.

An official of the private company handling the maintenance of the lifts said, “We are investigating the matter and cannot confirm if the lift had a free fall due to a malfunction or any other reason”.

The society has a total of 3,954 flats in a total of 32 towers which have 24 floors each, in which about 15,000 people reside.

