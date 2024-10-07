Ensure robust security at Badalpur women polytechnic: DM

Noida: Days after students of a women’s college in Badalpur alleged incidents of some miscreants entering their hostel at night, Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate (DM) Manish Kumar Verma has directed college authorities to boost security measures, and assured the students of their safety, officials said. The students had alleged about unknown individuals peeping through windows, and knocking on doors at night (during last week of September). The incidents led to a mass departure from the college hostel. (Representational image)

The move came as the DM, flanked by senior police and other officials, made a surprise visit at the Kumari Mayawati Government Women’s Polytechnic College on Saturday to assess security arrangements and basic facilities in place following 172 students alleging about unknown individuals peeping through windows, and knocking on doors at night (during last week of September). The incidents led to a mass departure from the college hostel, they added.

Students had put in a complaint but police after investigation found no evidence of intrusion.

The DM on Saturday inspected the boundary wall and newly reinforced barricading with iron wire. He examined if the CCTV cameras installed at both the college and hostel were functional. Besides, Verma also directed the college management to ensure that the cameras remain operational 24/7 and that strong measures are maintained for surveillance.

“The security arrangements at the college must be robust, and there should be no laxity in maintaining them. Both the district administration and police will provide full support for the safety of the students,” the DM told college authorities.

While interacting with students, he assured them that their security would not be allowed to be compromised.

The DM urged them to focus on their studies without fear and encouraged the college principal to communicate with parents of the students who are yet to return, assuring them of the institution’s vigilance measures.

Though most of the students have since returned, said college authorities on Sunday, the DM said that the matter is under investigation and a strict action would be initiated against anyone found guilty.

Meanwhile, the college authorities said 32 cameras are installed at the hostel and 16 more have been installed across the campus.

“The DM instructed to fence the campus and clean shrubs around the campus. They have instructed us to install four inverters for power backup, that has been done too. 43 students have returned to our hostel and we expect the others to join soon. Some students are even claiming that no such incident had occurred and that they were only frightened,” said SN Singh, principal, Kumari Mayawati Government Women’s Polytechnic College, on Sunday.