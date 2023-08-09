Fans of Big Boss contestant flout traffic rules in Noida; police seize three cars

The purported fans of a Youtuber who is on a reality show performed car stunts on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Sunday to persuade people to “vote” for him on the reality show, after which the Gautam Budh Nagar police seized three of their vehicles for violating traffic rules.

A video went viral on social media platforms on Monday in which more than 15 black cars, including SUVs, were spotted blocking the entire expressway to make short videos. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A video went viral on social media platforms on Monday in which more than 15 black cars, including SUVs, were spotted blocking the entire expressway to make short videos. Some vehicles were being rashly driven, while people were sitting on the roof of other vehicles,” said Sarita Malik, station house officer, expressway police station.

“We discovered that these people were supporting a Big-Boss contestant named Elvish Yadav, who has more than 11 million followers on a video-sharing social media platform,” said SHO Malik, adding, “The supporters are Noida residents who pasted Yadav’s posters on car windshields for advertisement.”

“Because the incident occurred on the expressway on Sunday, three vehicles, including two SUVs and a sedan, were seized on Monday. More vehicles will be seized as part of the ongoing investigation,” the SHO said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashutosh Singh, station house officer (traffic), headquarters, said, “The vehicles were seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.”