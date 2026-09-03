Fire breaks out at a shoe factory in Noida; no casualties

Noida: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Noida, Sector 63, late Tuesday night, said fire officials, adding that the fire was controlled after two hours of efforts and no casualties were reported.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building, said fire officials, adding that due to the flammable material used to make shoes, the fire spread rapidly across the entire floor. (HT Photo)

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Fire officials said that late Tuesday night, they received information from locals around 9pm about a fire at a shoe manufacturing factory in G Block of Noida, Sector 63. “As we received the information, six fire tenders with a 22,000-litre water capacity from surrounding fire stations were dispatched to the spot,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, Chief Fire Officer, Gautam Budh Nagar.

The fire broke out on the third floor of a four-storey building, said fire officials, adding that due to the flammable material used to make shoes, the fire spread rapidly across the entire floor.

However, the CFO said that the firefighters entered the building wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets and extinguished the fire from both sides of the building. “We managed to control the fire within the third floor after two hours of efforts. All other floors are safe,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} During the investigation, it was revealed that the factory owner locked the premises at 6 pm before leaving for home. Fire officials suspected that around 9 pm, there must have been an electrical short circuit that triggered the fire. As all the employees had also left for home, no casualties were reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the investigation, it was revealed that the factory owner locked the premises at 6 pm before leaving for home. Fire officials suspected that around 9 pm, there must have been an electrical short circuit that triggered the fire. As all the employees had also left for home, no casualties were reported. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the fire department, the estimate of damage caused due to the fire will be ascertained after an audit conducted by the company.

Fire officials said that the cause of the fire is being investigated further, and necessary action will be taken after the completion of the inquiry. They also advised factory owners to ensure regular electrical checks and maintain proper fire safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.