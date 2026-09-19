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Fire breaks out at garments company in Noida Sector 63

Officials said the firefighters managed to contain the blaze on the fourth floor, preventing it from spreading to other floors. Nearby buildings were also protected from the fire.

Published on: Sep 19, 2026, 07:44:30 IST
By HT Correspondent
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Noida:A fire broke out on the fourth floor of a garments company in Noida’s Sector 63 on Friday. Eight fire tenders were used to douse the blaze and no casualties were reported, fire officials said.

Fire officials said a team was deployed to inspect the site and ascertain the exact cause of the fire. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)
Fire officials said a team was deployed to inspect the site and ascertain the exact cause of the fire. (Sunil Ghosh /HT PHOTO)

The fire department received information about the fire from a company staff at around 8 am. Fire engines from nearby fire stations were immediately sent to the building in B block.

“We used eight fire engines, including an articulated water tower, to extinguish the fire,” said Pradeep Kumar Chaubey, chief fire officer (CFO), Gautam Budh Nagar.

According to fire officials, the fire started after the company staff reached the premises and opened the fourth floor. The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit as the air conditioner was switched on.

“People inside the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported,” added the CFO.

Officials said the firefighters managed to contain the blaze on the fourth floor, preventing it from spreading to other floors. Nearby buildings were also protected from the fire.

 
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