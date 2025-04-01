Fire breaks out at Greater Noida cooler factory

Greater Noida A massive fire broke out at a plastic cooler body manufacturing unit in Ecotech 3 locality of Greater Noida’s Habibpur area on Monday afternoon, police said, adding that it took over 30 fire tenders to extinguish the blaze. Nobody was inside due to the Eid holiday. Multiple CCTV videos were also circulated on social media platforms, showing a cloud of thick smoke billowing out of the factory. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“On Monday around 2pm, we were informed on the emergency helpline number that a massive fire had broken out at an Ocean Mould Plast factory in Habibpur area,” said Deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy.

Initially, two fire tenders were dispatched. But as the fire spread swiftly, six more were sent, and later additional engines from surrounding districts and private vehicles were called to control the fire, officials said.

“Thirty fire engines controlled the fire after three hours of effort at around 5.30 pm, and no one was found to be stuck inside the factory,” the DCP said.

Due to the flammable plastic, the firefighters faced difficulty in dousing the flames. Thick smoke slowed down the efforts, but firefighters somehow managed to persist wearing breathing apparatus (BA) sets, said fire officials, adding that the fire was fully extinguished at 8pm.

“Due to Eid, on Monday I had declared a day off. So, no one was inside the factory when the incident took place. It was suspected that the fire occurred following a short circuit,” said factory owner Puneet Goyal, without divulging the cost of his damage.

Multiple CCTV videos were also circulated on social media platforms, showing a cloud of thick smoke billowing out of the factory. Residents spotted the smoke from their homes in Greater Noida and parts of Noida.