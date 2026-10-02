Fire breaks out at Indirapuram godown, woman rescued

A fire broke out at a quick commerce company’s godown in Niti Khand, Indirapuram, on Thursday evening and was doused after a two-hour operation involving around 15 fire tenders, officials said.

A quick commerce company’s godown in Niti Khand, Indirapuram, where fire broke out on Thursday. (Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

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District fire department officials said the blaze started on the ground floor of the godown and later spread towards nearby furniture shops. Thick smoke also entered adjoining residential flats.

“The fire spread towards the furniture shops nearby, while thick smoke entered the residential flats. Our teams rescued a woman from the second floor of one of the buildings as it was engulfed in smoke. Around 15 fire tenders were deployed and the blaze was doused in about two hours. No loss of life or injuries were reported,” chief fire officer Saurabh Kumar Singh told HT.

Officials said some furniture in nearby shops and goods stored inside the godown were damaged in the fire.

“The exact cause of the fire is not known yet. Our teams are carrying out cooling operations and the cause will be ascertained later,” Singh said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said fire tenders from Noida, Hapur and Meerut were also called in, while a team of the State Disaster Response Force joined the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said fire tenders from Noida, Hapur and Meerut were also called in, while a team of the State Disaster Response Force joined the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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“Fire tenders from Noida, Hapur and Meerut were called in, and police personnel were also deployed to assist in the firefighting operation. An SDRF team also reached the spot. Some residents in nearby flats were evacuated as a precaution,” said Rijul, deputy commissioner of police, trans-Hindon zone.