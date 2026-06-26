Fire breaks out on ninth floor of Greater Noida office tower; no casualties reported

A fire broke out in an office on the ninth floor of a commercial building in Techzone 4, Greater Noida West, on Thursday morning, officials said. Preliminary findings indicate that the blaze may have been caused by a short circuit. No injuries or casualties were reported. Smoke rises from the ninth floor of Golden-I building in Techzone 4 in Greater Noida. (HT Photo)

According to fire officials, information about the fire at the Golden-I Building was received around 9.40am, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighting and cooling operations continued for about an hour.

“At 9.40am, we received information from the control room about a fire on the ninth floor of the Golden-I Building in Techzone 4. We immediately dispatched five fire tenders to the spot,” said Gautam Budh Nagar chief fire officer Pradeep Kumar Chaubey.

Chaubey said the fire department initially received information that a person was trapped inside the building. Acting on the input, officials also deployed a hydraulic platform. However, the report later turned out to be false.

“Upon arrival, we found the office locked and smoke had spread across the floor. Firefighters entered the premises and extinguished the blaze. The information about a trapped person turned out to be incorrect. The fire was brought under control without any injuries or loss of life,” Chaubey told HT.

Officials said the affected office was closed at the time of the incident and no employees were present inside. They added that the ownership and occupancy details of the office could not be immediately verified as no one was present at the premises.