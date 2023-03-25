First year of Yogi 2.0: State minister lists achievements of UP govt at Noida event

Listing out the Uttar Pradesh’s government’s achievements on occasion of the government’s one year anniversary, the public works department minister Brijesh Singh on Saturday said it is a matter of honour for Gautam Budh Nagar that the Motor Grand Prix, an event of international renown, is being organised at Budh International Circuit this September.

Noida, India- March 25, 2023:

Singh was in the district on Saturday to mark the one year anniversary of the current Uttar Pradesh government and six years of Yogi Adityanath as the chief minister of the state. An event was organised at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in Sector 6 to mark the occasion.

“The Motor GP race is going to be held in September this year at the Budh International Circuit in Greater Noida. This has become possible under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said.

In a press conference organised in Lucknow, which was telecast live at the event in Noida, Adityanath spoke about international airport being developed in Jewar.

“Jewar international airport will also be made operational by next year. When our government came to power in 2017, there were only two airports operational and two more were under construction. But today, we have nine airports fully functional,” he said.

After the live telecast, Singh spoke about Gautam Budh Nagar and said, “Gautam Budh Nagar has become investment hub of the state. Of the ₹33,000 crore investment procured by the state government in the Global Investors’ Summit last month, 26% investment came for Gautam Budh Nagar. This shows that all three authorities in the district-- Noida authority, Greater Noida authority and Yamuna Expressway authority -- are doing excellent work. This will increase employment opportunities as well.”

Talking about employment opportunities in the district, he said, “In the past one year, 47 employment fairs have been organised in Gautam Budh Nagar through which 3,220 youth gained employment.”

When asked about the efforts of the government for homebuyers who are awaiting homes for a long time, the minister said, “I will speak to the officials of Noida and Greater Noida authority about the homebuyers’ issues and an answer regarding it will be given in writing.”

Singh added that earlier on Friday, he carried out a surprise inspection of the district hospital in Sector 30. “I have full faith in health services here. During the inspection, all facilities were found to be working well. There were some shortcomings and instructions have been issued to rectify those,” he said

Later, a booklet detailing the government’s achievements in the past year was released by Singh, along with MLAs Tejpal Singh Nagar, Dhirendra Singh, Pankaj Singh and MP Mahesh Sharma. District magistrate Manish Verma and police commissioner Laxmi Singh were also present at the event.

