Five arrested for running transport company fleet of pick-ups with fake number plates

Five men have been arrested by Gautam Budh Nagar police on Monday for running a transport company fleet of pick-up vans with fake number plates and permits to avoid legal action in case of an accident or fines for any traffic rule violations.

The accused have been identified as Deepu, Ikrar, Jabir and Isak from Gautam Budh Nagar along with Neeraj, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Police said these men would use fake number plates and fake permits on their pick-up vans to enter Delhi. In case of an accident or fine, action would be taken against the real owners of the vehicles whose number plates were being used. Police have recovered at least 17 number plates from the suspects and also seized five mini trucks with fake number plates. Four of these vehicles had no entry permits for Delhi.

“We received complaints based on which we tracked these vehicles and found that they would take up small transportation jobs in the National Capital Region. They would use these fake number plates so that in case of any fine or accident, they would be able to flee while action would be taken against the owners to whom these registration numbers belonged,” said Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, central Noida.

According to the SHO of Sector 63 police station, Amit Kumar Maan, Neeraj was the owner of the company while the other four were employed as drivers.

A case has been registered against all five suspects under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record that is forged) and 482 (false property mark) of the Indian Penal Code.