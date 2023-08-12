GB Nagar warns of flood after IMD forecasts heavy rain in Uttarakhand over next five days

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Saturday issued a flood warning and said the water level is expected to rise again in the Yamuna and Hindon rivers The advisory was issued after the weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand over the next five days.

“The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand. Thus, there is a possibility that the water level will again rise in rivers such as Yamuna, Sharda, Hindon and Ganga, among others”, said additional district magistrate (finance) Atul Kumar.

“Residents and villagers residing in low-lying areas and close to the riverbanks of Yamuna and Hindon are requested to vacate the areas as a precautionary measure”, Kumar said, adding that villagers have been requested to move their cattle as well.

Additionally, the district administration has issued strict guidelines and asked residents to refrain from taking baths in the rivers. Non-compliance of the orders will lead to legal action, said officials.

As per the irrigation department, the water level of the Hindon river at the Ghaziabad barrage was recorded at 199.15 metres. The river’s danger level is 205.08 metres. At the Okhla barrage, the water level of Yamuna river was recorded at 196 metres, while its danger mark is 200.60 metres.

