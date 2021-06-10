Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four injured after a lift fall at service centre in Sahibabad

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 10, 2021 12:01 AM IST
HT Image

Ghaziabad: As many as four persons suffered multiple injuries when a lift used for carrying vehicles crashed at a car service centre in the Sahibabad Site IV Industrial Area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, they were informed of the incident in the afternoon. When they reached the spot, however, the four victims had been rushed to the Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi.

“We did not receive any information from the service centre and came to know through other sources. The lift was ferrying a car from the third floor to the ground floor with four persons, including one in the car. Then it reached the ground floor and later came crashing to the basement area,” said Ran Singh, station house officer of the Link Road police station.

“It probably took place due to some technical snag. Four persons, including three staff members and a customer, suffered injuries and are under treatment. We have not received any complaint so far into the incident,” he added.

The police identified the four as Gaurav Kumar, 26, Mohammad Naved, 28, Brij Bhushan, 37 and Sunil Kumar, 28.

“Three of them are in the ICU. They suffered fractures, cuts, abrasions and other injuries. Their condition is, however, stable,” said a spokesperson from the Yashoda Hospital, Kaushambi.

The officials of the service centre meanwhile claimed that everything was “normal”.

“The things are normal,” said Ish Kumar, general manager of the service centre said, without choosing to elaborate.

