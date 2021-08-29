Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Four of gang arrested in Noida; 2 stolen vehicles, 27 mobile phones recovered

Four people, including a teenager, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly being part of a gang involved in street crimes
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:09 PM IST
Four people, including a teenager, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly being part of a gang involved in street crimes. The gang was active in the National Capital Region for the past several years, police said, adding that two stolen two-wheelers and 27 mobile phones were recovered from the arrested suspects.

The suspects were identified as Sushil Bose, 19, Deepak, 28, Ujaib, 27, and Naseem (43), all residents of Delhi. According to police officials, they were held during routine checking near the Delhi-Vasundhra border.

“The suspects would often use the border area as their escape route. Besides a stolen motorcycle and a scooter, 27 phones that had been snatched from various places in Delhi-NCR were recovered,” said Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Sector 20 police station.

Police said that some of the phones have already been traced. Deepak and Sushil were the snatchers, while the other two helped them sell off the stolen items, they said.

“The gang, active for several years, has several other members who are being traced. They all have criminal history. They would often steal two wheelers and then use these vehicles to carry out snatchings,” said the SHO.

He also said that the gang had snatched a phone just two days ago in an area under the Sector 24 police jurisdiction.

The four were booked at the Sector 20 police station under Section 414 (assisting in concealment or disposal of stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before a magistrate who sent them to jail, police said.

