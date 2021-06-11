Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Free Covid-19 vaccination drive for street vendors in Noida from June 14

In Noida, officials said the Covid-19 vaccination would be done for registered vendors and will take place at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra.
PTI | , Noida
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 07:25 PM IST
Representational: Covid-19 vaccination camp at a government school in a village at Sector 53, in Noida. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

A special campaign for free anti-coronavirus vaccination for street-side vendors would begin in Noida from June 14, officials said on Friday.

The drive comes following an announcement by the Uttar Pradesh government to administer vaccines to street vendors across the state.

In Noida, officials said the inoculation would be done for registered vendors and will take place at the Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra.

“Currently there are around 3,700 registered street vendors in Noida,” Noida Authority's officer on special duty Indu Prakash Singh told PTI.

“The vaccination would be done free of cost during the special campaign between 10 am and 4 pm from June 14 at the Kala Kendra in Sector 6, Noida,” he said.

Vendors can register themselves through the Cowin app but in case they are unable to do it, they may come directly to the venue with their Aadhaar card and mobile phone for on-spot registration, he added.

