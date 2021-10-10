G Noida: Mother of B.Tech student who died by suicide lodges FIR against his friend

The mother of a 22-year-old B.Tech student of an engineering college in Greater Noida, who died by suicide in his rented apartment on August 19 this year, has lodged an FIR in the matter at the Beta 2 police station, blaming the late son’s female friend -- also an engineering student -- for the incident, police said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the FIR, the man -- who was a resident of Agra -- was “tricked by the woman into buying her expensive gifts on the pretext of marriage, but later, the man found that she was also involved with two other men, which affected him mentally”.

In the complaint, the mother of the 22-year-old said that he was in a relationship with a woman since the beginning of this year, however, he was “cheated and abetted by the woman” to kill himself.

“They were friends, and later got into a relationship. Lewd by the woman that she will marry him, my son also bought her some jewellery. However, my son later found that the woman was also involved with two others. When he confronted her in July, she said that the other men spent much more on her than my son. Being depressed, my son shared his ordeal with me, his brother, and uncle. He was pacified following counselling sessions. However, the woman met my son again in July and took away his new iPhone which he had bought online. On requesting to return the phone, she said that she would return it, but later, she told him that she had sold the phone... My son also told us that she encouraged him to kill himself,” the mother said in the FIR lodged under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 379 (theft).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anil (goes by first name), station house officer (SHO), Beta 2 police station, Greater Noida, said on Sunday, “We are looking into the phone call records and an investigation is underway.”