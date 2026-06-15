Gang duping foreigners with fake tickets busted, 13 held

Noida:Thirteen people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly duping foreign nationals by selling cheap international air tickets, police said on Sunday.

Police said the accused had been operating the racket for eight months. (Representational image)

“A tip off was received about a gang duping Americans and Europeans from a call centre in Noida Sector 63 H Block. We conducted a raid and arrested them. We also recovered 13 laptops and 16 mobile phones ,” said Amit Kumar, SHO, Sector 63 police station.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Probe revealed that the accused used social media advertisements to lure foreign nationals by offering discounted flight tickets. “They posed as foreigners by using fake identities, collected payment and sent fake tickets to the victims,” he added.

A transaction sheet showing dealings worth $10.05 million was also recovered. “We are also scanning their bank accounts,” said police.

Police said the accused had been operating the racket for eight months. During interrogation, the accused claimed they were working in association with an office in the US. “However, their GST number was registered in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and they lacked a licence to conduct foreign air ticket booking operations in India,” the SHO added.

Police said a case was registered under the BNS sections 319(2),318(4),336(3),340(2),338 and 61(2) BNS and 66 and 66C of IT Act.