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Gaur Green Avenue fire: Inquiry panel unable to find cause of fire

Ghaziabad's inquiry into a fire at Gaur Green Avenue found no clear cause, citing obstructions that hampered fire response; recommendations made for safety.

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:52 am IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Ghaziabad: The committee formed by the Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) to inquire into the fire at Gaur Green Avenue in Indirapuram stated in its report that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

The 13-storey building is adjacent to NH-9 near the UP-Gate border and houses 447 flats. (Sakib Ali / HT)

“It could not be established whether the fire was caused by a short circuit, a cylinder blast, or foul play. The circuit breaker switch in the flat where the fire possibly started was found intact. Therefore, the cause could not be ascertained,” said Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) secretary Vivek Mishra, who headed the committee.

Mishra added that the report has been submitted to the DM, who will give further directions in the matter.

On April 29, a fire in the high-rise gutted eight flats and damaged several others between the eighth and thirteenth floors. No fatalities were reported in the incident. Later, the committee formed to assess the fire’s cause and the issues that hampered fire tender movement during the rescue operation.

The committee included the chief fire officer, additional district magistrate, and an officer from the electrical safety department.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

indirapuram ghaziabad
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