Gautam Buddha University to get ‘Centre for Entrepreneurship’, focus on start-ups

Gautam Buddha University (GBU) in Greater Noida is embarking on the development of a ‘Center for Entrepreneurship and Skilled Human Resource’ aimed at empowering management and technology students. Officials on Friday said that the university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) to facilitate industry-oriented training and certification programs.

The initiative targets students seeking to establish their own start-ups and gain hands-on experience in their respective fields.

Starting from the upcoming session, which commences on August 16 for new students and August 7 for returning students, GBU students enrolled under this Center will have access to internships, placements, and field visits in management and technology sectors, backed by STPI’s support, officials aware of the matter said.

Dr. Vishwas Tripathi, registrar of GBU, said, “STPI will serve as a mentor to our students, providing certification programs and internships. The organization is involved in various projects for the Indian government, offering internship opportunities to our students. Additionally, STPI specializes in translational research, enabling students to build upon existing studies, rectifying any shortcomings, and closing the gap between lab research and industry applications to swiftly bring innovative ideas to the Indian market.”

The agreement is expected to be particularly advantageous for students in Schools of Engineering, Information and Communications Technology, Biotechnology, and Management. “STPI has a centre in Noida where our students will go to learn better, and their scientists will come here to teach our students. The University will also provide admissions in MTech and PhD programmes to the employees of the STPI as per the agreement”, Tripathi added.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, director general of STPI, said that the agreement’s primary focus is on establishing an ‘Entrepreneurship Center’ that nurtures start-ups and cultivates a talented pool of skilled professionals for the industry. “STPI, a prestigious software technology organization under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, is dedicated to promoting innovation, research and development, and product creation within the IT industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor RK Sinha, vice chancellor of GBU, said, “The agreement will help us in designing and delivering industry-oriented training and certification programmes for not just students but corporate and industry professionals as well. These programs will cover cutting-edge technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), augmented & virtual reality, data science & analytics, cyber security, drone development, efficiency augmentation, and more.”

