GREATER NOIDA: Concerned over slow progress in Census 2027-related house listing and house enumeration work in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Gautam Budh district administration has directed officials to speed up work and warned against any negligence.

All officers in charge have been instructed to prioritise the census work and conduct daily monitoring of field-level activities being carried out by enumerators and supervisors, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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All officers in charge have been instructed to prioritise the census work and conduct daily monitoring of field-level activities being carried out by enumerators and supervisors, said officials.

The directions were issued following a review meeting presided over by district magistrate (DM) Medha Roopam on Monday.

“Census is an extremely important national exercise and negligence at any level will not be tolerated. Directions have been issued to the officials to improve progress within 24 hours and ensure a closer monitoring of every house-listing block across the district,” the DM said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Notably, the house listing and house enumeration work being carried out under the first phase of Census 2027 involves collection of housing and household-related data ahead of the main population enumeration exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} “Census operations being carried out in areas falling under the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities were reviewed, where rapid urban expansion and large-scale residential development are expected to make enumeration work more extensive and logistically challenging,” said a district administration official who was present during the review. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Census operations being carried out in areas falling under the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna authorities were reviewed, where rapid urban expansion and large-scale residential development are expected to make enumeration work more extensive and logistically challenging,” said a district administration official who was present during the review. {{/usCountry}}

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The DM also expressed displeasure over the absence of additional chief executive officers (ACEOs) of the Noida, Greater Noida, and Yamuna Expressway authorities during the meeting.

On Tuesday, Greater Noida in-charge officer and Greater Noida authority’s officer on special duty (OSD) Mukesh Kumar Singh on Tuesday warned that enumerators who have still not assumed census duties despite training could face FIRs if they fail to report by Wednesday evening.

Authority officials also appealed to RWAs and apartment owners’ associations (AOAs) to cooperate with enumerators and ensure that census personnel are allowed entry into gated societies and residential sectors after verification of identity cards and duty documents.

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The first phase of Census 2027 - involving house listing and housing enumeration - began in Gautam Budh Nagar on May 22 and will continue till June 20, 2026. Residents were also given the option of self-enumeration between May 7 and May 21. According to district administration data, the district has been divided into 5,914 blocks with around 887,000 estimated houses.