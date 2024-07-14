Gautam Budh Nagar: District admin seek status report on waterbodies, encroachment

NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar administration has directed various officials, including the irrigation department, to crackdown on illegal construction in the areas marked as floodplains and submit a status report of the water bodies reeling under encroachments. As per the revenue department records, there are a total 1,018 water bodies registered across the district. As many as 211 water bodies have been reeling under encroachments of residential establishments that have been developed by the locals. (HT Photo)

Details of the water bodies that are being developed at places but facing encroachment have also been sought, said officials.

“To put a curb on the encroachment activities in the floodplains of Yamuna and Hindon rivers, officials have been directed to keep a constant vigil in the restricted areas to prevent such activities. Officials have been directed to launch enforcement and ensure that the structures set up in the restricted zones are removed,” said Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

He has also issued directions to ensure upkeep of the two water bodies and undertake efforts to keep them clean.

“As per the NGT guidelines, phytoremediation technique (that uses plants to clean up contaminated soil and groundwater) has to be roped in for keeping the water bodies clean and treating the sewage discharge. Officials have been directed to create an action plan and work to prevent water pollution,” the DM said.

Later Friday, a district wetland committee meeting was convened to discuss the situation of water bodies in Gautam Budh Nagar, informed officials.

“We have been asked to provide a detailed report on the current situation of the waterbodies in the district. Besides, details of the works undertaken in places previously recorded as ‘ponds/waterbodies’ and now reeling under encroachments have also been sought,” said BK Singh executive engineer, Irrigation department.

As per the revenue department records, there are a total 1,018 waterbodies registered across the district. As many as 211 water bodies have been reeling under encroachments of residential establishments that have been developed by the locals. There are 480 water bodies located in Dadri, 293 in Jewar and 245 in Noida (Sadar).