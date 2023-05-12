Black spots down from 15 to 11, says traffic police in Gautam Budh Nagar

The traffic police in Gautam Budh Nagar district have reviewed the accident-prone areas, also known as black spots and said that there are now only 11 such spots, down from the previous 15. Traffic police officers inspect a black spot at Rajnigandha crossing in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

According to the ministry of road transport & highways (MORTH), a black spot is a section of road that is approximately 500m long where either five road accidents or 10 fatalities occurred in three consecutive years.

Anil Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said, “The traffic police department has conducted a survey across the district and revised the list of black spots. We previously had 15 black spots in the district, but several spots from that list have now been rectified, and some new spots have been added to the new list of 11 spots.”

Officials said that eight of the 15 black spots identified in 2022 have already been addressed by the traffic police in coordination with the relevant authority in that area. These spots include a 5 km milestone on Yamuna Expressway, one spot on Parthala roundabout, one on Gijhore traffic signal crossing, three spots on NH 34, and one on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Ecotech-1, Greater Noida, and one spot on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur.

The new list includes four new black spots located at NH24 (Delhi-Meerut Expressway) near Shipra Mall underpass, Noida Sector 21/25 crossing, Rajnigandha crossing, and Hajipur/Sector 104 underpass. The old spots that remain on the list are the Mahamaya flyover on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway, Sector 37 Botanical Garden, Yamaha cut in Surajpur, Yamuna Expressway zero point, Tusiana village roundabout in Knowledge Park 5, Greater Noida, and Noida-Greater Noida expressway -- Sector 168 cut.

According to DCP (Traffic), there were 34 black spots in 2020, but the traffic police have worked with authorities to fix some of them, and they have identified 11 black spots now. “The department is taking necessary measures to fix these spots, including the installation of road signs, road markings, speed reduction measures, repair of potholes, etc. The traffic police found that violations such as speeding, wrong-side driving, encroachment, jaywalking, and potholes lead to accidents at these black spots,” Yadav added.

Meanwhile, the traffic police data indicates that over 300,000 fines have been imposed in the district this year alone. “This year, the number of traffic fines imposed in the district is twice that of last year during the same period. Between January and April, we imposed 300,663 challans, and the number of seized vehicles is 4,389. Compared to 2022, during the same period, 145,277 fines were imposed, and 2,299 vehicles were seized,” said the officer.

