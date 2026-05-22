Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad continue to reel under intense heat

: Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad continued to reel under intense heat on Thursday as temperatures remained above 40°C in both districts, with weather experts warning that harsh conditions are likely to persist for at least another day before the possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms. However, the IMD has issued colour-coded alerts for a heatwave in both districts.

The administrations of both districts have issued advisories, asking residents to take precautions. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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The administrations of both districts have issued advisories, asking residents to take precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) local weather report, the maximum temperature in Gautam Budh Nagar touched 41.8°C, while the minimum settled around 26.7°C.

Similarly, Ghaziabad recorded a maximum temperature of 44.1°C and a minimum temperature of 28.4°C.

According to a forecast till 27 May, temperatures in Ghaziabad will continue to stay between 43-44°C with an ‘orange alert’ for a heatwave in place for 22 and 23 May, and ‘yellow alert’ thereafter.

Similarly, in Gautam Budh Nagar, the IMD said, temperatures are forecast to stay between 43-44°C with an ‘orange alert’ for 22 and 23 May and a ‘yellow alert’ for 24, 25 and 26 May.

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department defines a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5°C above normal and crosses 40°C. A heatwave is also declared if the temperature touches 45°C or more, irrespective of the departure from normal. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department defines a heatwave when the maximum temperature is at least 4.5°C above normal and crosses 40°C. A heatwave is also declared if the temperature touches 45°C or more, irrespective of the departure from normal. A “severe” heatwave is declared when the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal. {{/usCountry}}

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Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather said severe heatwave conditions are currently affecting large parts of northwest and central India, including Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, due to dry northwesterly winds and clear skies.

The agency noted that no significant relief is likely immediately, though isolated dust storms and thunderstorms may develop over parts of Punjab and Haryana by the evening or night of May 22.

“Dust storm and thunderstorm activity is possible over parts of west Punjab and Haryana by the evening or night of May 22. Some relief from scorching heat may follow and clouds may spill over to Delhi also,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Climate and Meteorology at Skymet Weather.

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Commuters and outdoor workers said the combination of extreme daytime heat and unusually warm nights has made conditions difficult.

“It feels like stepping into a furnace every afternoon. Even at night, there is hardly any relief and the rooms remain hot till midnight,” said Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sector 37, Arun Vihar.

“We are avoiding going out unless absolutely necessary. The heat this year feels harsher because even mornings are already very hot,” said Sanjeev Gupta.

In the advisories, the districts urged residents to avoid stepping out in direct sunlight between noon and 3 pm, remain hydrated and use protective coverings while outdoors.

Officials also advised residents to wear light cotton clothing, avoid heavy meals and limit outdoor work during peak afternoon hours. Farmers were specifically advised to work during early morning or evening hours and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun. Authorities said symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, vomiting, headaches and excessive sweating should not be ignored and residents should immediately seek medical attention in such cases.

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The Gautam Budh Nagar advisory said shelter homes equipped with fans, coolers, drinking water and seating arrangements have been set up by civic bodies at major public locations across the district for people affected by extreme heat. Residents requiring emergency assistance have been asked to contact the district control room through toll-free number 1077.

With regards to schools, Ghaziabad basic education officer OP Yadav told HT, “All the government schools are closed presently and many private schools have also closed down classes. There are instances where some private schools are still holding classes. We have asked them verbally to call off classes. However, there is no official order yet.”