Gautam Budh Nagar to get bio-input resource centre

GREATER NOIDA: Gautam Budh Nagar will get a Bio-input Resource Centre in 2026-27 under the National Mission on Natural Farming, officials said.

The agriculture department has invited applications from farmer producer organisations (FPOs), entrepreneurs, groups and other institutions to set up the facility. (HT Archive)

The agriculture department has invited applications from farmer producer organisations (FPOs), entrepreneurs, groups and other institutions to set up the facility.

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The centre will prepare, store and supply natural-farming inputs made from livestock and plant-based materials. It will guide farmers and natural-farming clusters on how to prepare and use these inputs, officials added.

The centre will make bio-inputs such as Jeevamrit, Ghanjeevamrit, Beejamrit and Dashparni available to farmers, according to a notice issued last week by deputy agriculture director, Vivek Dubey.

“The availability of livestock- and plant-based inputs is necessary for farmers adopting natural farming. The centre will help make these inputs available locally and provide support to farmers as required,” the notice read.

The centre will have facilities to prepare and store the bio-inputs. These include storage cans and racks, a refrigerator, equipment for collecting cow urine, a mixing chamber and adequate storage space, added officials.

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{{^usCountry}} Applicants can include entrepreneurs, groups and institutions that either practise natural farming or have members with experience in the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Applicants can include entrepreneurs, groups and institutions that either practise natural farming or have members with experience in the field. {{/usCountry}}

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The centre will also assist farmers and natural-farming clusters interested in adopting the practice and provide guidance on the use of bio-inputs, the notice read.

The department has asked eligible FPOs, entrepreneurs and other organisations to submit applications to the office of the deputy agriculture director, Gautam Budh Nagar. Applications can be submitted on any working day.