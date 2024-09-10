GB Nagar: 209 vehicles penalised for overloading, illegal mining in August

NOIDA: As many as 209 vehicles were impounded and around ₹25 lakh fine in total was levied in August as the Gautam Budh Nagar administration launched an enforcement drive against overloading and illegal mining operations across the district, officials said on Monday. The enforcement activities were carried out at different locations across the district on different days to check on the illegal operations and to act against the defaulters involved. (HT Photo)

The drive is part of a broader campaign to combat illegal mining, transportation and operation of overloaded vehicles. The enforcement activities were carried out at different locations across the district on different days to check on the illegal operations and to act against the defaulters involved, they added.

According to Manish Kumar Verma, district magistrate (DM), Gautam Budh Nagar, an eight-member district-level task force comprising officials from administration, regional transport office, police and enforcement personnel, carried out the campaign in the district.

“Action is being taken against those engaged in illegal mineral mining activities and enforcement will continue to be taken against those involved in such activities including overloading and the illegal transportation of mined materials. We have formed a dedicated task force to ensure regular enforcement and surprise inspections, leaving no room for violations. Our goal is to protect the environment and uphold the law,” the DM said.

During the drive, inspections were carried out at various locations including DND, Kalindi Kunj, Bisrakh, Sirsa cut, under Jewar police station, Knowledge Park police station, among other areas.

“The operation is targeted against overloaded vehicles transporting gravel, stones, and sand from states like Rajasthan and Haryana, among other places. The vehicles that faced action lacked proper registration plates, fitness certificates, lack of fitness/permit certificates, non-payment of taxes, and lack of other essential documents. Some vehicles were found plying while not properly covering their cargo, and there was lack of reflectors on the vehicles,” said Atul Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) and mining in-charge.

DM Verma, officials said, has instructed that surprise inspections and regular enforcement actions be carried out every month in the district to ensure prevention of plying of overloaded vehicles and illegal transportation of mined materials.