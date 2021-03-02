GB Nagar police prepare criminal dossiers of panchayat poll aspirants

NOIDA: Ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state, the Gautam Budh Nagar police have started checking the criminal past of expected candidates. Police will cancel the arms’ licences of poll aspirants involved in the criminal activities and seize their weapons, officials said.

The GB Nagar commissioner of police (CP), Alok Singh, said that police will take stern action against criminals, land mafias and liquor smugglers as they may influence and pressurise the mandate during the election. “All the police stations have been asked to prepare the criminal dossiers of poll aspirants, and that of land and liquor mafias in their respective areas. We will seize all the weapons of those involved in any illegal or violent activities,” he said.

Singh further said that the police will also keep a strict vigil on illegal transportation and distribution of liquor and cash, which the poll aspirants generally use to woo the gullible voters in rural areas. “All the station house officers (SHOs) have been asked to ensure timely closure of liquor shops in their areas concerned and take tough action against the bootleggers. The police will also launch joint crackdown with the excise officials in the identified areas,” he said.

The district police chief also said that as the panchayat elections will also be held in bordering districts, the state borders will be closed and screened 48 hours before the polling day. “There will be adequate deployment of police force and jawans from provincial armed constabulary (PAC) to ensure free and fair polling in the district. We are also focussing on cleaning societal ills, like drugs and sleaze during the election,” he said.

It may be noted that one-day training of officials for forthcoming panchayat election, which is slated to be in May this year, has already been done. The voters in the district will use their rights to franchise for 88 gram panchayats, five zila panchayats and three vikas khand (blocks) representatives.