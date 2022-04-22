GB Nagar police takes action against 17 DJ operators for violating norms

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Thursday seized the vehicles of 17 DJ operators, who were found violating noise pollution norms.

According to police, despite serving notices about the permitted ambient air quality standards in respect of noise, the DJ operators continued to play loud music.

“These DJ operators were found creating noise pollution. The vehicles of five DJ operators were seized by Sector 39 police, five by Dadri police, two by Beta-2 police, four by Dankaur police, one by Ecotech-3 police and one by Jewar police. Necessary legal action is also being taken against these DJ operators,” said an official statement from Gautam Budh Nagar police.

Since April 19, Gautam Budh Nagar police has been issuing notices to religious places, marriage halls and DJ operators in the district to comply with the instructions issued by the Uttar Pradesh government with regard to checking decibel levels and ensure that the sound amplification devices used by them do not cross the permitted ambient air quality standards in respect of noise marked for certain zones.

