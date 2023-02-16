GB Nagar police launch two helpline numbers for cyber crimes, sale of drugs

Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Wednesday launched two dedicated helplines for complaints related to cyber crimes and sale of narcotic substances. The move is aimed at providing a dedicated phone number for Noida residents to report such crimes, said police commissioner Laxmi Singh.

Residents can lodge their complaints at 0120-4846100 for cyber crimes and 0120-4846101 for sale of narcotics, police said.

“These two helplines are dedicated to Gautam Budh Nagar district and are separate from the national and state helplines that are already operational. The national cyber crime helpline is 1930 but 0120-4846100 will be solely for cyber crimes in Noida. The narcotics helpline will also be helpful for police as those who want to give information about the sale or consumption of drugs can directly inform us, without any fear of getting involved,” said commissioner Singh.

An assistant commissioner of police will head the helpline numbers which will run 24X7 from the commissionerate’s office in Sector 108, police said.

Commissioner Singh said cyber crimes have increased in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida and there was an urgent need for a dedicated helpline. “Last year, nearly 8,000 cyber crime cases were reported in Gautam Budh Nagar. We solved some cases while others are still being investigated. In such cases, people do not know whom to report and they sometimes visit the local police check post and police stations, who then direct them to visit the cyber cell. This helpline number will be a one-stop centre to address all such complaints. We will swiftly launch probes and also register FIRs here,” she said.

The police commissioner said the helpline will investigate cases related to financial frauds as well as non-financial cases such as cyber bullying or stalking. She added that a focus on cyber crime was needed as there are a number of private companies, schools and colleges in Noida.

“As per the standard operating procedure, financial cyber crime cases should be reported at the earliest for timely intervention so that the suspected accounts are frozen. The Union government runs a helpline number — 1930 — but most people are not aware of it. We will raise awareness about the new helpline number and also urge people to directly contact us if there are any such cases,” commissioner Singh said.

Talking about the narcotics helpline, the commissioner said, “In the last few months, we have solved many drug-related cases. Now, we have issued a dedicated helpline number where people can share information on drug menace. The callers will be kept anonymous,” she said.

The commissioner said schools and colleges are vulnerable spots for such crimes. “App-based services are being used to supply drugs and use of the dark web has also come to the fore during our investigations,” she added.

Gautam Budh Nagar police have busted 89 cases related to the sale of drugs in the last couple of months. “In the last two months, 92 people have been arrested for smuggling narcotic substances and over 1,000kg of drugs have been seized,” said commissioner Singh.

Both the helpline centres will have a team of eight police personnel each, who will work in shifts to answer calls 24 hours, police said.

