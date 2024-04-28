GB Nagar poll candidates rest up ahead of third phase campaign

Noida: After a month-long hectic campaign and a long election day on Friday, senior political leaders contesting for the Lok Sabha seat from Gautam Budh Nagar said they spent Saturday at home with family and friends. The BJP candidate and sitting MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, said he was looking forward to his duty in other states in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. (HT Photo)

The Gautam Budh Nagar constituency went to polls on April 26 under the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate, sitting MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, said he was looking forward to his duty in other states in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

“We are hopeful as we have been getting good feedback from the public and our vote share has increased. The picture will be clear after the results but we believe that the experiment of setting up polling booths within high-rises has definitely increased turnout.”

Commenting on the constituency’s voting percentage, Sharma said, “The reduction in the overall percentage is due to several factors. But at most places, people have voted in the favour of us.”

Samajwadi Party candidate Mahedra Nagar said, “Since polling concluded yesterday I have been spending time with my family at my native place in Milak Lachhi. Overall feedback is very positive and we are waiting for the results.”

HT tried to contact Bahujan Samaj Party MP candidate from Gautam Budh Nagar, Rajendra Solanki, but he couldn’t be reached due to his engagements.

Data from the Election Commission of India on Saturday declared that the Gautam Budh Nagar Lok Sabha constituency recorded 53.63% voting in the second phase of the elections.

Data shows that the Noida segment recorded 46.98% voting while Dadri and Jewar recorded 52.89% and 55.22% voting, respectively. Khurja and Sikandrabad under Bulandshahr district of the constituency recorded 59.39% and 60.89% voting, respectively