GB Nagar targets to vaccinate 12,600 more health care staff till Jan 29

NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has outlined a plan to inoculate as many as 12,600 health care personnel in the next three sessions till January 29.

District magistrate Suhas LY said that 4,200 persons will be vaccinated on January 22. “The same number of persons will be inoculated each on January 28 and 29. For this purpose, we have identified 13 government and private hospitals in the district. There will be a total of 42 vaccination booths in these hospitals,” he said.

Suhas further said that the health department could not ensure 100% participation of health workers on January 16, the first day of vaccination drive, due to some glitches in vaccination portal. “To ensure full attendance of corona warriors on the coming days of vaccination, we have decided to intimate them on their mobile phone numbers, two days before their mandated dates of vaccination,” he said.

On January 16, 393 health care workers were vaccinated against the target of 600 personnel.

GB Nagar chief medical officer Dr Deepak Ohri said that the district health department has already prepared a list of 24,453 doctors and other medical staff, who will be inoculated in the first phase of vaccination. “After the three sessions between January 22 and January 29, we hope to have a few more sessions in February, which will cover the remaining health workers. If any of the identified health workers misses vaccination in these sessions, we’ll organise one special session of vaccination for them,” he said.

Ohri also said that the officials deployed in the vaccination drive have been asked to ensure adherence to all government guidelines and parameters during the vaccination. “The district has been provided with 28,840 doses of the Covishield vaccine for the first phase of vaccination,” he said.

The hospitals where the vaccination will take place in coming sessions include district hospital, Super Specialty Paediatric Hospital and Post Graduate Teaching Institute – better known as Child PGI, Kailash hospital (sector 27 and Jewar), Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), ESI hospital, Sharda hospital, Fortis hospital, Yatharth hospital, Jaypee hospital, community health centre (Bisrakh and Bhangel) and primary health centre (Bisrakh).