Ghaziabad: 1 killed as truck descending flyover hits pedestrians

Ghaziabad: A 27-year-old man was killed and two others suffered injuries after a trailer truck descending the Bhatia Morh flyover on Grand Trunk Road allegedly lost control and rammed into several two-wheelers and three people standing outside an auto mechanic’s shop on the roadside on Monday afternoon. Locals alerted police and rushed all three injured, who are residents of Chipiyana, Gautam Budh Nagar, to hospital but one of them, Rinku Kumar, 27, succumbed on the way. (Representational image)

The incident occurred around 12.30pm on Monday when a trailer truck was heading on GT Road towards Bulandshahr from Ghaziabad railway station, said Kavi Nagar police station officers.

“As the truck was descending the flyover, its driver tried to avoid an Alto car in front and lost control and rammed into a nearby shop where three men were standing. It also damaged three two-wheelers on the spot,” said Ghaziabad traffic police in a statement.

Locals alerted police and rushed all three injured, who are residents of Chipiyana, Gautam Budh Nagar, to hospital but one of them, Rinku Kumar, 27, succumbed on the way, said Yogendra Malik, SHO, Kavi Nagar police station.

“Two others were identified as Arvind Kumar, 33, and Ramu, 35. Their families haven’t complained so far. We will register a case as soon as they provide us with a complaint. The erring truck was seized and the driver will soon be arrested,” he added.