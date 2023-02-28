Ghaziabad: 19-year-old injured by colleague in bizarre act at fuel station

A 19-year-old man was severely injured after his co-worker forcibly inserted an air compressor pipe into his rectum and turned on the machine, causing severe injuries to his intestines, police said, adding that the incident was reported from a fuel station in Ghaziabad on Saturday evening.

The incident took place at a fuel station on Rakesh Marg, said officers. The complaint in this matter was registered by the injured man’s brother, said investigators. (Representative Image)

The injured man, a resident of Rakesh Marg, is admitted to the intensive care unit of a hospital in Delhi, while the suspect, Mohit Kumar, is on the run, said police.

“The man suffered severe internal injuries and is admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. We have formed several teams to trace and arrest the suspect. We are also scanning CCTV footage to gather evidence against the suspect,” said Nipun Agarwal, deputy commissioner of police (city).

The complainant said, “My brother, who has worked as a cleaner at the fuel station for the past year, has been continuously harassed and bullied by Mohit, who is his senior colleague. On Saturday evening, Mohit forced my brother to kneel, inserted the nozzle pipe of the air compressor into his rectum and turned on the machine.”

“As soon as it happened, my brother called some of his friends for help and they took him to a hospital in Ghaziabad and later to another hospital in Meerut. Both hospitals asked us to take him elsewhere, so we finally took him to GTB Hospital in Delhi. My brother underwent a surgery on Sunday, and he is still in the intensive care unit and is critical,” Abhishek added.

The police have registered a first information report under Indian Penal Code section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or other means).