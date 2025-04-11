Ghaziabad: 2 friends out on night drive killed in Bolero crash

A 22-year-old man and his 19-year-old friend, who were out on a drive in a Bolero on Wednesday night, were killed when the speeding SUV crashed into roadside trees on the Hapur Road near the police office, senior officers said. The mangled car after the crash. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

Police from Kavi Nagar station identified the deceased as Ayush Chauhan, 22, and his friend Arjun Kumar, 19, both residents of Avantika locality. They said the 22-year-old had taken his uncle’s car out for a night drive after his family members fell asleep.

“The police late Wednesday received information that a Bolero had crashed into the trees. When we reached the spot, two injured persons were found in the vehicle and were rushed to a hospital. They were declared dead by doctors as a result of injuries sustained in the accident,” Swatantra Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police, Kavi Nagar, said in a video statement released by police.

The ACP did not respond to calls for further details about the accident.

Yogendra Malik, SHO of Kavi Nagar police station, said, “Chauhan, after his family members went to sleep, took out his maternal uncle’s car, and the two went for a drive. Prima facie, it appears that the accident was the result of speeding. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the trees.”

Aish Chaudhary, Chauhan’s friend, said Chauhan’s uncle from Bijnor was visiting the family on Wednesday, and the family went shopping to Delhi for an upcoming wedding.

“After returning from Delhi, the family retired for the night. Later, Chauhan took out his uncle’s Bolero and called his friends over for a drive. Only Kumar responded, and the two went out. Later, the car crashed into the trees and they both were killed. Chauhan appeared for his final year graduation examinations while Kumar was still in college. They lived in the same society and were friends,” Chaudhary said.

The incident site is about 4.5km from the Avantika locality, police said.

Police said since Thursday morning, Chauhan’s family was trying to contact him on his phone, and finally his phone was picked up by the police who informed the family about the accident. “So far, we have not received any complaint from the family,” the SHO said.