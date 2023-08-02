Ghaziabad: 21-year-old man dies in first dengue-related death this season

A 21-year-old man succumbed due to multi-organ failure resulting from dengue shock syndrome while under treatment at a hospital in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, the district health department officials said on Wednesday.

The dengue case count in Ghaziabad stood at 29 till Tuesday (Representative Photo)

This is the district’s first dengue-related death this season.

The officials identified the deceased as Ayush Goel, a resident of Raj Nagar, who, along with family, had gone to Haridwar on July 27 and complained of fever.

“Goel was admitted to a private hospital on July 30. The next day he was found positive for dengue and succumbed on Tuesday. He died of dengue shock syndrome with complaints of multi-organ failure. This was the first dengue-related casualty this season,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

According to the officials in Ghaziabad, the dengue case count stood at 29 till Tuesday. A total of 901 dengue-positive cases were reported in 2022, 1,238 in 2021, 15 in 2020, 88 in 2019 and 68 in 2018.

“In this context, we have already started with anti-larvae sprays in sensitive areas like Indirapuram’s Shipra Sun City, Vijay Nagar, Daulatpura, Kanawani, Shashtri Nagar, Kaushambi, Vaishali, Govindpuram etc. The activity is already on in the district’s Loni and Sahibabad areas which recently suffered flooding from the river waters of Yamuna and Hindon. Soon, we will also reserve 10 beds each at our MMG District Hospital and Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital,” Dr Gupta added.

The officials said that disinfectant sprays were also taken up in households close to the house of the deceased man in Raj Nagar.

Meanwhile, the weekly count of dengue cases in Delhi has doubled over the last week with 56 new dengue cases ever since the mosquito-borne disease report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday.

The dengue tally in Delhi reached a five-year high this year after a total of 243 cases were reported till July 28– the highest for the period since 2018.

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration too has begun taking proactive steps to address the looming threat of dengue and malaria in areas and villages recently hit by floods caused by the overflowing Hindon and Yamuna rivers.

