Ghaziabad: 3 held for removing man’s genitals; victim wanted to be transgenders’ guru

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two transgenders, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and chopping off and taking away the genitals of a 45-year-old man, who allegedly gave them the go-ahead as he wanted to become a guru of transgenders in the area, Wave City police said. The two arrested transpersons. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident happened on the intervening night of March 2 and 3. Sanjay Yadav was asleep in his house in Bamheta village (near National Highway 9) when several persons entered the house and cut off Yadav’s genitals and took it away, said an FIR filed on a complaint by Yadav’s son.

The police in this connection registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 333 (house trespass) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) at Wave City police station.

The officials on Thursday said they arrested Ghaziabad resident Jogendra alias Mohini, 35, Delhi’s Shastri Park resident Tania Khan alias Bangalan, 27, and Yadav’s local friend, Bhram Singh, 58.

Officials said all three were arrested from Lal Kuan intersection near Bamheta.

“The suspects were arrested after a detailed investigation. They told us that they had a rivalry with a transgender named Paro Kinnar and wanted a hold in the area. Paro has a lot of money, and they wanted Yadav to get a hold among transgenders. This was not possible till his genitals are removed. So, the suspects removed them with Yadav’s consent; Yadav was part of the plan,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police, rural.

The officials said the things went as per plan and Yadav landed up at the hospital.

“Yadav wanted to become guru of transgenders in the area, and he got transferred ₹5,000 through his nephew’s online wallet and another ₹5,000 through Jogendra. This was paid to Tania Khan, who, along with his accomplices, chopped off the genitals with the help of a blade,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

The investigators said they zeroed in on the suspects using CCTV footage.

“When we scanned CCTV footage from the area, we came across an auto in which two suspects had arrived. Bhram Singh also joined them before proceeding to Yadav’s house. After a lot of efforts, we were able to trace the registration number of the auto, and zeroed in on the suspects. The cut-off genitals were thrown in a drain and could not be recovered,” said an investigator, asking not to be named.

The DCP said Yadav is presently under treatment at a hospital, and he will also face legal action once he is discharged.