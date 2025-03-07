Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Mar 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ghaziabad: 3 held for removing man’s genitals; victim wanted to be transgenders’ guru

ByPeeyush Khandelwal
Mar 07, 2025 05:26 AM IST

Sanjay Yadav was asleep in his house in Bamheta village (near NH 9) when several people entered the house and cut off his genitals

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested three persons, including two transgenders, for allegedly hatching a conspiracy and chopping off and taking away the genitals of a 45-year-old man, who allegedly gave them the go-ahead as he wanted to become a guru of transgenders in the area, Wave City police said.

The two arrested transpersons. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)
The two arrested transpersons. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident happened on the intervening night of March 2 and 3. Sanjay Yadav was asleep in his house in Bamheta village (near National Highway 9) when several persons entered the house and cut off Yadav’s genitals and took it away, said an FIR filed on a complaint by Yadav’s son.

The police in this connection registered an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109(1) (attempt to murder), 118(2) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 333 (house trespass) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) at Wave City police station.

The officials on Thursday said they arrested Ghaziabad resident Jogendra alias Mohini, 35, Delhi’s Shastri Park resident Tania Khan alias Bangalan, 27, and Yadav’s local friend, Bhram Singh, 58.

Officials said all three were arrested from Lal Kuan intersection near Bamheta.

“The suspects were arrested after a detailed investigation. They told us that they had a rivalry with a transgender named Paro Kinnar and wanted a hold in the area. Paro has a lot of money, and they wanted Yadav to get a hold among transgenders. This was not possible till his genitals are removed. So, the suspects removed them with Yadav’s consent; Yadav was part of the plan,” said Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police, rural.

The officials said the things went as per plan and Yadav landed up at the hospital.

“Yadav wanted to become guru of transgenders in the area, and he got transferred 5,000 through his nephew’s online wallet and another 5,000 through Jogendra. This was paid to Tania Khan, who, along with his accomplices, chopped off the genitals with the help of a blade,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police, Wave City.

The investigators said they zeroed in on the suspects using CCTV footage.

“When we scanned CCTV footage from the area, we came across an auto in which two suspects had arrived. Bhram Singh also joined them before proceeding to Yadav’s house. After a lot of efforts, we were able to trace the registration number of the auto, and zeroed in on the suspects. The cut-off genitals were thrown in a drain and could not be recovered,” said an investigator, asking not to be named.

The DCP said Yadav is presently under treatment at a hospital, and he will also face legal action once he is discharged.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On