Ghaziabad: 30-year-old held for live-in partner’s murder

Ghaziabad: The police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man who allegedly murdered his 45-year-old live-in partner at their rented house in Pooja Colony in Loni, Tronica City.

According to police, on July 27, locals made a PCR call about a foul smell coming from a house. Police broke open the main door and found the body of a woman in a decomposed state.

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The deceased was identified as a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar and mother of a 10-year-old daughter.

“The body was sent for autopsy, which indicated death due to strangulation,” said assistant commissioner of police (Loni) Ram Kishan.

A tip-off led to the suspect’s arrest in Tronica City. Police also recovered his mobile, which had pictures of the woman’s body he allegedly clicked after strangling her.

The ACP said that the suspect told the police that he knew the woman, as they were from the same hometown, and that she arrived in Loni with her daughter about 10 days before the incident and started living with him.

The suspect is a widower and has two minor daughters. “He wanted to bring his two daughters to stay with him, but the woman repeatedly opposed the idea. This led to a fight on the night of July 24, and in a rage, the suspect strangled her and fled after locking the house from the outside,” the ACP said. At the time of the incident, the woman’s daughter was at a relative’s house.

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{{^usCountry}} Police filed an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police filed an FIR under BNS section 103(1) (murder) on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}