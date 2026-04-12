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Ghaziabad: Boy rescued after his neck gets stuck during theft bid

A 16-year-old boy got stuck in a doctor's clinic while attempting theft in Ghaziabad. Fire officials rescued him after hours of struggle.

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ghaziabad: A 16-year-old boy trespassing in a doctor’s clinic in Indirapuram was rescued by fire officials and the police after his neck got stuck between the shutter gate and the false ceiling, officials said.

According to police, the boy had sneaked into the clinic intending to commit theft (HT)

According to police, the boy had sneaked into the clinic intending to commit theft. He got stuck while trying to enter the clinic through a narrow gap between the shutter and the false ceiling.

Chief fire officer (CFO) Rahul Pal told HT: “He managed to get his body through the narrow opening, but his neck got stuck. He tried to escape for several hours but couldn’t. He shouted for help when the pain became unbearable, and locals in the market informed the fire department and the police. We rushed to the spot after the call around 1.15pm and got the clinic opened. The boy was rescued after our personnel cut off a portion of the false ceiling.”

The CFO said the boy’s neck and head had swelled from the incident.

 
indirapuram ghaziabad theft
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