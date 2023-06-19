Ghaziabad civic body to elect 12-member executive committee on June 23

The officials of the Ghaziabad municipal corporation on Saturday said the 12-member executive committee of the municipal body will be elected on June 23 and the committee will have representation of members from various political parties in accordance with the proportion of seats they secured in the local body polls, the results of which were announced on May 13.

The officials said the committee members, who are chosen from among the newly elected councillors, will be decided on June 23 either by consensus or by way of voting in the absence of a consensus among the parties.

The executive committee is considered the second highest body after the corporation board and has powers to make policy decisions and also take up the decisions regarding the day-to-day functioning of the civic body.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this election secured 66 councillor seats in the 100 member House while the second biggest number of seats-- 14 -- was secured by independent candidates. The opposition parties were reduced to just 20 and these include three first time seats won by the Aam Aadmi Party, two each by Apni Jantantrik Party and All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The other three major political parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress could secure only five, five and three seats, respectively.

“The 12-member executive committee will be formed on June 23. If the parties reach a consensus over the names of the 12 members, the selected candidates will be elected unopposed. Otherwise, there will be a vote in the House,” said Nitin Gaur, municipal commissioner.

“There have been instances of a consensus among parties, like in the previous term, and the executive committee was formed without a need to vote. This time, independent candidates would also like to have a representation as they hold the second highest number of councillor seats in the corporation. If more than 12 councillors file their nomination, the executive committee members will be elected by way of vote; otherwise the 12 members will be elected unopposed,” said Rajendra Tyagi, former councillor from Raj Nagar.

The previous term of the House ended on January 22 while the newly elected mayor and the councillors took oath on May 27.

“The executive committee also has powers to approve policy decisions while the larger decisions can also be referred to the corporation board,” Tyagi said.