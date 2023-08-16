Ghaziabad cop booked after video of him assaulting civilian goes viral

The Ghaziabad Police has registered a suo motu first information report (FIR) against a constable, who allegedly thrashed an unidentified man in the city’s Karpuripuram locality on Tuesday, after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, officials said.

The video showed the cop in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian who finally fell unconscious. (Video grab)

The video showed the cop in uniform severely slapping, punching and kicking a civilian who finally fell to the ground. The victim fell unconscious while people standing by did not gather the courage to stop the cop. Police said that based on the video, they identified the suspect cop as Rinku Singh Rajora, who is posted at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

“The video surfaced on Tuesday and we have taken cognisance of the incident and the video. Rajora has been suspended pending inquiry and proper action will be taken on the basis of the inquiry. The man, who was beaten up, has not approached the police. So, we registered an FIR,” said Nipun Agarwal, DCP (city).

The FIR against Rajora was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Kavi Nagar police station. The FIR was filed by Ashok Kumar, sub-inspector posted at Kavi Nagar police station.

