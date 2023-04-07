Ghaziabad prepares for local body polls, identifies over 2k polling booths for nine local bodies

Ahead of the likely announcement of local body elections in the state, the Ghaziabad district administration has identified 606 polling centres for the nine local bodies in the district, officials said on Friday.

In all, there will be 2,371 polling booths, where about more than 12,000 people will be deployed for election duty, the officials added. A total of 19,160 electronic voting machines will be installed at these centres.

The nine local bodies have 2,580,225 voters identified, according to the electoral roll finalised on April 1.

The local bodies include the Ghaziabad municipal corporation (1,539,822 voters), four nagar palikas — Modinagar (182,670), Muradnagar (99,814), Loni (521,026) and Khoda (172,256), besides four nagar panchayats -- Niwari (8,943), Patla (8,361), Faridnagar (12,001) and Dasna (35,332). A total of 294 wards of the local bodies will go to polls for election of chairpersons/mayors and members/councillors.

While the government was yet to announce the dates for the polls, it on March 30 issued reservation list for the local bodies and invited public objections.

“For the purpose of smooth conduct of elections, we have identified 128 sectors in 26 different zones where the staff will be deployed along with sector and zonal magistrates. In Ghaziabad, we have 1,264 polling booths where polling will be held with the electronic voting machines (EVMs). We have 1,107 polling booths where votes will be cast by paper ballots. The entire 100 wards of the municipal corporation will have EVMs at the polling booths,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate and nodal officer for local bodies.

During the last local body elections in 2017, there were 503 polling centres with 2,161 polling booths. Officials said that the number of voters during the 2017 election was 2,162,088.

12893 staff will be deployed for election duty

District divided into 26 zones and 126 sectors with deployment of zonal and sector magistrates

Nine local bodies to have 606 polling centres with 2371 polling booths

1264 polling booths to have EVMs and all the 100 wards of the Ghaziabad municipal-corporation will have deployment of EVMs at polling booths

Voters will vote for election of nine chairpersons/Mayor and 294 councilors/members

The nine local bodies has presence of 2580225 voters as per electoral roll finalised on April 1

