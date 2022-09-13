Ghaziabad doctor gets threat call from US, cops file case
A 57-year-old ayurvedic doctor in Ghaziabad has allegedly received threat calls from a mobile phone number which is stated to have originated from the United States and the unidentified caller warned him not to support Hindu outfits or else he will be beheaded.
Police said that they have registered an FIR against the unidentified caller at Sihani Gate police station.
The doctor, identified as Arvind Vats, operates a charitable hospital at Lohiya Nagar in Ghaziabad. He said that he received the first call on the night of September 1 but he did not pick up as the caller’s WhatsApp profile showed a picture of a masked man.
“I received a call on WhatsApp on September 1. I did not take the call but I received another call the very next day. The caller said that I should stop supporting Hindu organisations and he threatened to behead me... He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi or chief minister Yogi Adityanath will not be able to save me. Thereafter, I went to the police on Saturday and registered an FIR. I also met senior police officials and apprised them about my ordeal,” Dr Vats told the media. “I’ve been in this profession for the last 24 years and this is the first time I received a threat,” he added.
Based on the complaint by the doctor, police registered an FIR under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sihani Gate police station on September 11.
“The matter is under investigation and the international call was from the US as per the analysis of the number. Our cyber cell has also been roped in to investigate the matter. The doctor has not asked us to provide him any security as such,” said Alok Dubey, circle officer (city 1).
Electricity theft of ₹706 crore identified in 5 years
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has identified electricity theft of ₹706.82 crore, and recovered ₹378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday. The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months.
Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.
Ludhiana administration clears illegal encroachments on roads in Jagraon
In a joint drive by the municipal corporation, civil and police administration, illegal encroachments were removed under the Jagraon bridge on Tuesday to ease the traffic movement. Illegal vends and autorickshaws were removed by the administration from public roads. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said traffic signages would be installed; zebra lines and parking lines would also be marked to facilitate commuters and areas would be strictly monitored to curb illegal encroachments.
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
Six dupe Pune bank, obtain ₹22.78 lakh gold loan
The Pune police have booked six persons, including a gold valuer, for duping a bank of ₹22.78 lakh by submitting fake gold as collateral for five gold loans. The loans were sanctioned between November 2020 and November 2021 with confirmation from the valuer, according to the police. “We have not arrested anyone in the case registered on Monday and are investigating the complaint,” said sub-inspector N Savale of Kothrud police station.
